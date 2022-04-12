Infosys shares slip ahead of Q4 earnings; should you buy?

Shares of Infosys declined on Tuesday, in line with peers, ahead of the tech major’s quarterly earnings for the January-March quarter that are due on Wednesday.

Except for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Tech, all tech stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the negative territory.

Infosys shares suffered an intraday loss of more than 2 percent and were trading at Rs 1,739.45, down 1.5 percent from the previous close, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the time of writing.

The IT behemoth will announce its result for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, tomorrow, and a CNBC-TV18 poll of market analysts a marginal jump in revenue and the company’s profit on a sequential basis.

The analysts who track the IT sector expect Infosys’ revenue to increase by 3.1 percent to Rs 32,867 crore as against Rs 31,867 crore in the previous quarter. The firm’s profit after tax (PAT) is projected to rise 2.94 percent to Rs 5,980 crore versus Rs 5,809 crore in the December quarter.

The Street expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be recorded at Rs 7,653 crore, up from Rs 7,484 crore in the last quarter. EBIT percentage is likely to be 23.3 percent as 23.5 percent previously, according to the poll.

In dollar terms, analysts expect Infosys’ revenue to witness a jump of 2.7 percent at $4365 million versus $4,250 million in the October to December quarter.

While Infosys shares have been one of the investors’ favourites, the stock witnessed profit booking in the run-up to earnings. The tech firm’s shares have erased 6 percent of investors’ wealth in the past five days and 8 percent in a month’s time. However, in the one-year period, the stock has given returns of more than 21 percent as against the benchmark Nifty which has risen 22 percent.

Apurva Prasad, Research Analyst-IT Sector, HDFC Securities believes there can be a positive surprise from a few IT companies over the next few quarters.

“The probability of that (some positive IT stocks over a few quarters) is relatively higher within mid-tier space, but we are relatively more positive on Infosys within tier-I and within mid-tier Mphasis and Persistent Systems,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about Infosys, he said, a growth premium is visible for it and that he would also watch for the margin guidance. “One has to see the growth premium; what was 100-200 bps growth premium of tier-II or mid-tier IT versus tier-I has almost gone to 10 percentage points. I think on a more sustainable basis 500-600 bps is something which they can deliver,” he said.

Most analysts expect Infosys to report 12-14 percent revenue growth guidance for FY23, similar to FY22. While Kotak and CLSA expect revenue guidance of 11-13 percent, the actual revenue growth acc to consensus is at 15-16 percent, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll.

Infosys FY22 guidance was revised from 12-14 percent at the start of the year to 19.5-20.5 percent.