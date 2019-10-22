Infosys shares sink 10% over allegations of unethical practices by top execs

Infosys shares fell 10 percent on Tuesday after CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy were accused of unethical practices by anonymous employees. The stock fell as much as 10 percent to Rs 691.10 per share on the NSE.

Infosys America Depository Shares declined 12.11 percent to close at $9.29 per share on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Intraday, the Infosys ADR plunged as much as 15.5 percent to a low of $8.93 per share. Indian markets were closed on Monday due to state elections in Maharashtra.

The complainants, who identified themselves as 'ethical employees', in a two-page letter informed Infosys' board of directors that unethical practices of Parekh and Roy evident from their e-mails and voice recordings of their conversations, reported IANS.

When the board did not respond to their letter, an unnamed whistleblower on behalf of the employees wrote to the US-based office of the Whistleblower Protection Programme on October 3, alleging willful misstatement material accounting irregularities for the last two quarters (April-September), noted the report.

Infosys said both the complaints were placed before the audit committee on October 10 and before the non-executive members of the board on October 11.