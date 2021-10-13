Infosys shares rise 1% ahead of September quarter results

Infosys shares moved higher on Wednesday as the IT major geared up to report its earnings for the July-September period.

At noon, Infosys shares traded higher by Rs 16.2 or one percent at Rs 1,701 on the BSE. Earlier in the day, the stock rose to as high as Rs 1,703.4 from its previous close of Rs 1,684.8.

Infosys shares came within five percent of a 52-week high recorded on September 24.

Analysts keenly awaited Infosys Q2 results after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season last week. The quarterly performance of TCS fell short of Street estimates.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Infosys to report a net profit of Rs 5,254 crore over revenue of Rs 29,570 crore for the quarter ended September 30. They predict the IT major to post a margin of 22.4 percent.

Infosys has rewarded investors with a return of 46 percent in the past year, in line with the headline Sensex index's 48 percent.

Here's how the Infosys shares have fared in the past year:

In the past six months alone, Infosys shares have risen 21 percent.