Infosys shares near 52-week low after declining in 12 out of last 13 sessions

Earlier this week, global investment bank Morgan Stanley also said that macro concerns could lead to the correction of IT stocks in the near term.
Shares of Infosys Ltd continued their losing spree, falling as much as 1.3 percent on Thursday. The stock is down in 12 of the last 13 sessions and is just 1.5 percent away from its 52-week low of Rs 1,355.50, which it fell to in September last year.
Infosys has declined 10 percent so far this year and nearly 27 percent over the last 12 months. It is among the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index so far.
The stock has been under pressure in the past few sessions amid concerns about the impact of the global banking crisis on the growth of IT companies.
Infosys has also been plagued by recent top management exits. Mohit Joshi, who served as President resigned to join Tech Mahindra as MD & CEO, while S Ravi Kumar, who was also President and COO, quit last year to join Cognizant.
Analysts believe that Joshi's exit may have been precipitated by CEO Salil Parekh getting an extension for the next five years. They also said that Joshi's exit can be a short-term overhang on the stock.
Apurva Prasad of HDFC Securities believes that Infosys is going through a transition, but it is not unusual. He said that the deal flow for Infosys is very strong and the stock's valuations are close to long-term averages.
As recently reported by CNBC-TV18, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is the largest vertical for Indian IT services companies, contributing significantly to their revenue. The exposure to this sector for Infosys is around 30 percent.
But, it added, that investors have multiple reasons to be constructive over the medium term. Of the IT pack, Morgan Stanley issued an ‘outperform’ rating to Infosys, HCL Technologies, and LTIMindtree.
On March 22, brokerage firm Bernstein gave an outperform rating on Infosys. Bernstein also said that Infosys was its top pick among the Indian IT companies.
Shares of Infosys are currently trading 1 percent lower at Rs 1,375.90.
