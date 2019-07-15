Infosys shares jump 6% after earnings beat, raised forecast

Infosys shares rose nearly 6 percent in early trading on Monday after the software services exporter raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Infosys increased its revenue growth guidance for FY20 to 8.5-10 percent in constant currency. In April quarter, Infosys had said it expected revenue growth of 7.5-9.5 percent in FY 2019-20.

India’s second-biggest software services company reported a 5.2 percent rise in its first-quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 3,802 crore. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 3,702 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue from operations grew 14 percent to Rs 21,803 crore in the April-June quarter compared with Rs 19,128 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a BSE filing.