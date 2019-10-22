Market
Infosys shares in US plunge after whistleblower complaints against CEO, CFO
Updated : October 22, 2019 07:44 AM IST
A group of anonymous employees of the Indian IT major accused CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters.
Intraday, the Infosys ADR plunged as much as 15.5 percent to a low of $8.93 per share.
Infosys America Depository Shares declined 12.11 percent to close at $9.29 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.
