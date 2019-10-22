Infosys shares in US plunge after whistleblower complaints against CEO, CFO

Infosys shares listed in the US fell over 12 percent on Monday after a group of anonymous employees of the Indian IT major accused CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters.

Infosys America Depository Shares declined 12.11 percent to close at $9.29 per share on the New York Stock Exchange. Intraday, the Infosys ADR plunged as much as 15.5 percent to a low of $8.93 per share.

Indian markets were closed on Monday due to state elections in Maharashtra.

The complainants, who identified themselves as 'ethical employees', in a two-page letter informed Infosys' board of directors that unethical practices of Parekh and Roy evident from their e-mails and voice recordings of their conversations, reported IANS.

When the board did not respond to their letter, an unnamed whistleblower on behalf of the employees wrote to the US-based office of the Whistleblower Protection Programme on October 3, alleging willful misstatement material accounting irregularities for the last two quarters (April-September), noted the report.

In a statement on Monday, Infosys said the whistleblower complaint had been placed before the audit committee as per the company's practices.

The employees also alleged that in the quarter under a review of fiscal 2019-20, the management put immense pressure on them to not recognise reversals of Rs 353 crore of upfront payment in FDR contract, as it will slash profits for the quarter and negatively affect the company's stock price, noted IANS, adding that the letter said not recognising reversals of upfront payment in FDR contract was against fair accounting practice.

"Critical information is hidden from the auditors and board. In large contracts like Verizon, Intel and JVs (Joint Ventures) in Japan, ABN Amro acquisition, revenue recognition matters are forced, which is not as per the accounting standards," said the letter.