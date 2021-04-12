Infosys shares gain 3% as co announces plan to consider buyback on April 14 Updated : April 12, 2021 10:12 AM IST The stock rose as much as 2.7 percent to its day's high of Rs 1,480 per share. The firm announced that it will consider share buyback on April 14. Brokerage house CLSA estimates that the potential buyback could range between $1.2 billion- $1.5 billion. Published : April 12, 2021 10:12 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply