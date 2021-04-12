  • SENSEX
Infosys shares gain 3% as co announces plan to consider buyback on April 14

Updated : April 12, 2021 10:12 AM IST

The stock rose as much as 2.7 percent to its day's high of Rs 1,480 per share.
The firm announced that it will consider share buyback on April 14.
Brokerage house CLSA estimates that the potential buyback could range between $1.2 billion- $1.5 billion.
Infosys shares gain 3% as co announces plan to consider buyback on April 14
Published : April 12, 2021 10:12 AM IST

