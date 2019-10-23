#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Infosys shares erase early losses, rise nearly 2%

Updated : October 23, 2019 11:19 AM IST

Infosys shares jumped as much as 1.83 percent to Rs 655.35 per share on the BSE intraday.
CNBC-TV18 reported today that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is likely to seek clarification from Infosys over the whistleblower complaints
Two US law firms—Rosen Law Firm and The Schall Law Firm—said they are investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys
