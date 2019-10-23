Market
Infosys shares erase early losses, rise nearly 2%
Updated : October 23, 2019 11:19 AM IST
Infosys shares jumped as much as 1.83 percent to Rs 655.35 per share on the BSE intraday.
CNBC-TV18 reported today that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is likely to seek clarification from Infosys over the whistleblower complaints
Two US law firms—Rosen Law Firm and The Schall Law Firm—said they are investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more