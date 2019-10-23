Infosys shares erase early losses, rise nearly 2%

Infosys shares erased early losses on Wednesday and rose over 1 prcent on increased buying in the stock. Infosys shares jumped as much as 1.83 percent to Rs 655.35 per share on the BSE intraday. At 11.15 AM, the stock price was trading 1.38 percent up at Rs 652.20 per share, with over 46.6 million shares changing hands.

Infosys shares declined over 4 percent in the early trading over reports that market regulator Sebi may seek clarification from the IT firm over whistleblower complaints alleging unethical practices by top executives. Also, the company is facing a threat of a possible class-action lawsuit in the United States.

CNBC-TV18 reported today that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is likely to seek clarification from Infosys over the whistleblower complaints alleging wrongdoing by Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. Sebi may question Infosys about the company not informing the exchanges upon the receipt of whistleblower complaint dated September 30.

Infosys shares closed 16.21 percent lower at Rs 643.30 on BSE on Tuesday, wiping off over Rs 53,000 in its market capitalisation—its largest-ever market cap erosion in a single day.

Also Read: Nilekani statement on Infosys poses more questions than provides answers

Two US law firms—Rosen Law Firm and The Schall Law Firm—said they are investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys after allegations that Infosys may have issued misleading business information to the investors.