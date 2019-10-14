#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Infosys shares fall 4% on muted Q2 results; brokerages remain cautious

Updated : October 14, 2019 09:48 AM IST

Infosys reported a 2.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 4,019 crore for Q2.
The company raised its FY20 growth guidance to 9-10 percent from 8.5-10 percent earlier.
Credit Suisse has an 'underperform' call on the stock but raised its target to Rs 720 per share from Rs 690 earlier.
