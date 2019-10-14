Infosys shares fall 4% on muted Q2 results; brokerages remain cautious
Updated : October 14, 2019 09:48 AM IST
Infosys reported a 2.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 4,019 crore for Q2.
The company raised its FY20 growth guidance to 9-10 percent from 8.5-10 percent earlier.
Credit Suisse has an 'underperform' call on the stock but raised its target to Rs 720 per share from Rs 690 earlier.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more