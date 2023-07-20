Infosys shares are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index ahead of June quarter earnings announcement

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities also expects Infosys to report 0.8 percent constant currency growth on a sequential basis in the June quarter. It expects the September quarter to remain soft, too, given no mega deal ramp-ups during the period.

Shares of India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd. dropped over 2 percent in trade on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the company’s earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 later in the day.

The stock fell as much as 2.3 percent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,440.85.

Infosys shares were under pressure after the March quarter results as it reported a constant currency revenue decline of 3.2 percent on a sequential basis.

Notably, Infosys shares have recovered around 20 percent from the 52-week-low levels. Though, they are still down over 5 percent year-to-date. It is now the only stock in the Nifty IT index which has a negative return on a year-to-date basis.

For the June quarter, Infosys is likely to see less than 1 percent sequential growth in revenue both in US dollar and rupee terms, while margins should remain flat, according to a CNBC-TV18 estimate.

The company is estimated to report revenue growth of 0.7 percent in constant currency terms, which is likely to be ahead of its peers.

In a separate but related development, a Moneycontrol report last week said that Infosys has deferred the salary hikes that it typically rolls out from April for its employees below the senior management level.

This indicates the pressure that IT companies are facing in the current macroeconomic climate as projects are being ramped down or cancelled.