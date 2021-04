The share price of Infosys was under pressure on Thursday after the IT major reported its March-quarter (Q4) earnings. The company posted a lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 5,076 crore in Q4, as against the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 5,130 crore.

The stock fell as much as 5.5 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,320 per share. Other IT stocks also fell on weak sentiment after the results with the index down over 1 percent in intraday deals.

Infosys revenue, however, grew 13.1 percent to Rs 26,311 crore in the March 2021 quarter from Rs 23,267 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. The company’s FY21 net profit was up 16.6 percent to Rs 19,351 crore, while revenue was higher by 10.7 percent at Rs 1,00,472 crore compared to the previous fiscal.

The company expects FY22 revenue to grow 12-14 percent in constant currency. While announcing results, the company's board also approved buyback of up to Rs 9,200 crore at Rs 1,750/share. This would be the third buyback by the company in the last five years.

Brokerages remained bullish on the stock. JPMorgan is 'overweight' on the stock while Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' rating.

As per JPMorgan, the company's FY22 guidance was largely in line with expectations and it expects Infosys to continue outpacing peers in FY22.

However, Credit Suisse believes that Q4 was an unimpressive quarter for the firm but added that FY22 guidance appears conservative.