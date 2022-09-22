    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    ITC is goldmine, Infosys offers good entry point for long-term: Dimensions Corp

    market | IST

    ITC is goldmine, Infosys offers good entry point for long-term: Dimensions Corp

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services shares views on two stocks - Infosys and ITC - and their long-term growth and outlook and what investment strategy should be.

    Infosys is providing a good entry point from a long-term perspective while FMCG-hotel-cigarettes major ITC is still an undervalued stock, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, said on Thursday.
    “It's very good for a long-term investor who wants to just retire and put the money away and keep adding on. The reason being simple; they give dividends, buybacks, they give whatever they need to reward the shareholders,” Srivastava told CNBC-TV18.
    On Infosys' underperformance this year, Srivastava said the scrip has huge foreign ownership.
    "It does not matter the fundamental of Infosys because it will get dictated by what the FIIs do overseas; if they are selling in the US market, they are selling in the Indian market, they will sell IT no matter what the company can talk about the fundamental, it does not matter to them. It's an industry sale proposition," said Srivastava.
    ITC is still an undervalued stock, Srivastava said.
    “A large part of ITC generates a serious amount of cash flows. And if interest rates start to rise their treasury income will go up and that is like a goldmine sitting there.”
    Also Read: ITC's six brands already in the Rs 1,000 crore club, says Sanjiv Puri
    If the ITC management is precise in an intent to structure it correctly then investors can get a good ride, he said while adding that the ITC stock had a rough time for over a decade and now is the time that it starts to deliver results.
    On Thursday, Infosys stock price was trading at Rs 1,370.75 on BSE at 11.52 am, down 0.42 percent. The IT stock has corrected 28 percent so far this year. Meanwhile, ITC stock price surged to Rs 345.40 on BSE, up more than 1.2 percent.
    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Infosys share

    TRADE
    Also Read: Infosys shares rise on hopes IT major will deliver on annual guidance
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng