Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Infosys share price hits 52-week high after Q1 earnings

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Infosys share price gained over one percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,597.25 on the BSE after the IT major announced its earnings for the June quarter.

    Infosys share price hits 52-week high after Q1 earnings
    Shares of Infosys hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,597.25 on the BSE on Thursday, gaining over one percent after the IT major announced its earnings for the June quarter.
    The country’s second-largest software services provider Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,195 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, registering a growth of 2.34 percent sequentially.
    Infosys’ revenue in rupee terms increased six percent to Rs 27,896 crore from Rs 26,311 crore, QoQ. The topline in dollar terms grew by 4.7 percent sequentially to $3,782 million. The revenue beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll expectations of Rs 27,718 crore.
    The revenue growth in constant currency was at 4.8 percent on a sequential basis.
    Read here: Infosys Q1 net profit rises 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore; raises FY22 CC revenue growth forecast to 14-16%
    The company increased its full-year revenue growth forecast in constant currency terms to 14-16 percent from 12-14 percent earlier.
    At the operating level, EBIT increased 2.5 percent to Rs 6,603 crore from Rs 6,440 crore, while EBIT margin declined by 80 bps to 23.7 percent from 24.5 percent, sequentially.
    Also Read: Infosys Q1 net profit rises 2.3% QoQ: What brokerages make of co's earnings
    Brokerages have maintained their bullish view on Infosys on the back of the company’s strong revenue growth but see margin headwinds ahead.
    Credit Suisse said that Infosys’ strong revenue performance was offset by a weaker margin while its upward revision in revenue guidance was positive.
    It has an ‘outperform’ rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,890 per share.
    At 9:45 am, the shares of Infosys were trading flat at Rs 1,576.00 apiece on the BSE.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex edges higher, Nifty nears 15,900; IT stocks, banks lead

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Larsen1,614.15 69.45 4.50
    Tech Mahindra1,100.75 22.25 2.06
    HCL Tech1,008.00 18.55 1.87
    Wipro569.95 8.25 1.47
    HDFC Life694.40 5.90 0.86
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Larsen1,614.05 69.75 4.52
    Tech Mahindra1,100.30 21.90 2.03
    HCL Tech1,007.40 17.90 1.81
    Dr Reddys Labs5,431.00 39.40 0.73
    HDFC Bank1,509.30 10.95 0.73
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Larsen1,614.15 69.45 4.50
    Tech Mahindra1,100.75 22.25 2.06
    HCL Tech1,008.00 18.55 1.87
    Wipro569.95 8.25 1.47
    HDFC Life694.40 5.90 0.86
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Larsen1,614.05 69.75 4.52
    Tech Mahindra1,100.30 21.90 2.03
    HCL Tech1,007.40 17.90 1.81
    Dr Reddys Labs5,431.00 39.40 0.73
    HDFC Bank1,509.30 10.95 0.73

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4850-0.0975-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.13100.00800.01
    Pound-Rupee103.0650-0.1220-0.12
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6779-0.0002-0.02
    View More