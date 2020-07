Shares of IT major Infosys rose over 3.5 percent on Tuesday after global brokerage house Goldman Sachs retained its 'buy' call on the stock. GS also raised its target price for the firm to Rs 895 per share from Rs 756 earlier.

"Street is under-appreciating the technological strengths of the company," it said.

The stock rose as much as 3.6 percent to Rs 791.25 per share on BSE. In the last 1 month, the stock has gained over 11 percent, becoming the top gainer on the Nifty IT index.

The brokerage noted that the company will benefit from the acceleration of information systems' digitalisation. It further added that there is an increasing need for work moving back to India and the company's large Indian base would be a key competitive advantage.

Goldman Sachs also raised the company's dollar revenue forecast to -2.2 percent for FY21 from -3.4 percent. For FY22 also the dollar revenue target was increased to 11.9 percent from 10.8 percent.

Meanwhile, last week, Moody's rated Infosys above the sovereign due to their strong financials and significant global earnings.

Investment-grade IT companies' global operations and minimal reliance on domestic funding allow them to be rated up to two notches above the sovereign, it said. Infosys is rated two notches above the sovereign.

In the 39th annual general meeting held end of June, Infosys’ management said that the impact on business during the first quarter of the fiscal was lower than the company had anticipated in April. Infosys had refrained from giving guidance on revenue growth for FY21 in April, citing uncertainties due to the COVID crisis.

“Business impact due to deal closures and longer decision cycles has been less compared to what we had envisaged in April,” CEO Salil Parekh said.