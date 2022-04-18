Big broking firms still think you should buy Infosys shares despite shrinking margin. Here's why

Infosys shares took a hit on Monday, after the earnings of the country's second largest IT software exporter missed Street estimates. The Infosys stock fell as much as nine percent to Rs 1,592.1 apiece on BSE during the session.

Infosys' margin declined by 200 basis points sequentially to 21.5 percent in the fourth quarter of the last financial year. The company, however, raised its constant currency revenue growth guidance to 13-15 percent -- the highest in the past 10 years.

The stock has been under pressure in the recent past, in the run-up to the earnings announcement.

Most brokerages remain positive on the Infosys stock.

Goldman Sachs maintained its 'buy' call on Infosys with a target price of Rs 2,060. According to the brokerage, the quarterly performance was below its expectation as it the company stepped up investments to gain market share.

The brokerage sees potential earnings per share (EPS) cuts for Infosys for the financial year 2022-23, but views the weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity.

It lowered its EPS estimates for the years ending March 2023, March 2024, March 2025 and March 2026 by two percent, six percent, four percent and three percent respectively.

Credit Suisse retained its 'outperform' call on Infosys, but lowered its target price to Rs 2,050 from Rs 2,350. The brokerage cut the software exporter's earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the current financial year and the next by 7.5-8.3 percent.

Nomura continued with a 'buy' call on Infosys but brought down its target price to Rs 2,050, citing margin headwinds overshadowing demand strength. The brokerage believes that the software services company's revenue guidance for the year ending March 2023 is ahead but margin guidance below Street estimates.

It said the company's margin may be a concern in the year ending March 2023, and trimmed its EPS estimates for the current financial year as well as the next by 5-7 percent.

CLSA maintained its 'buy' rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 2,040. The brokerage acknowledged the company's strong demand outlook but said its margin is under pressure.

CLSA lowered its EPS estimates for the current financial year and the next by five percent and four percent respectively.

Morgan Stanley retained an 'overweight' rating on Infosys but cut its target price to Rs 1,970 from Rs 2,050, describing its margin guidance as a negative surprise. It expects the Street to revise downwards its EPS estimates for the company going forward, but believes one can view corrections in the stock as buying opportunities.

Jefferies continued with a 'buy' rating buy lowered its target to Rs 2,050. The company's below-expectation quarterly performance was mainly on account of muted growth of 1.2 percent in constant currency terms, the brokerage said.

Kotak Institutional Equities retained a 'buy' rating on Infosys but lowered by target price to Rs 1,975. The brokerage was disappointed with the IT major's across-the-board miss on the earnings front, and brought down its EPS estimates by 2-4 percent for financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.