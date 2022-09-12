Mini
Infosys share price: The Infy stock rose on Monday after Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on the IT major with a target price of Rs 1,725, implying more than 14 percent upside. The brokerage highlighted that the Infosys management is confident on delivering on its revenue guidance for the year ending March 2023.
The software exporter's margin, however, will likely be at the bottom end of its guidance band of 21-23 percent for the year, according to the brokerage.
Tailwinds for the Infosys stock, according to BofA, include pyramid improvement and employee utilisation. It also said that investments in Europe could help the company on a mid-term basis.