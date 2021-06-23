Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Infosys' Rs 9,200 crore share buyback to open on June 25

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Infosys has issued a public notice for the buyback of its equity shares, which starts from June 25, from the open market through the stock exchange route. The IT major intends to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 apiece.

    Infosys' Rs 9,200 crore share buyback to open on June 25
    Tags
    Previous Article

    IRDAI asks insurers to expand coverage for home care treatments

    Next Article

    RIL AGM tomorrow: Here is how stock performed on company's AGM day in last 10 years

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.70 167.30 2.30
    Titan Company1,782.55 25.55 1.45
    Bajaj Finserv12,282.25 150.60 1.24
    ONGC123.35 1.30 1.07
    M&M781.95 6.75 0.87
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.95 169.20 2.33
    Titan Company1,783.00 26.20 1.49
    Bajaj Finserv12,280.80 147.75 1.22
    M&M781.90 6.50 0.84
    UltraTechCement6,903.70 47.20 0.69
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.70 167.30
    Titan Company1,782.55 25.55
    Bajaj Finserv12,282.25 150.60
    ONGC123.35 1.30
    M&M781.95 6.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.95 169.20
    Titan Company1,783.00 26.20
    Bajaj Finserv12,280.80 147.75
    M&M781.90 6.50
    UltraTechCement6,903.70 47.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2700-0.0950-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.5920-0.1430-0.16
    Pound-Rupee103.67200.00400.00
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6707-0.0013-0.19
    View More