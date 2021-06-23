Infosys' Rs 9,200 crore share buyback to open on June 25

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Infosys has issued a public notice for the buyback of its equity shares, which starts from June 25, from the open market through the stock exchange route. The IT major intends to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 apiece.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.70
|167.30
|2.30
|Titan Company
|1,782.55
|25.55
|1.45
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,282.25
|150.60
|1.24
|ONGC
|123.35
|1.30
|1.07
|M&M
|781.95
|6.75
|0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.95
|169.20
|2.33
|Titan Company
|1,783.00
|26.20
|1.49
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,280.80
|147.75
|1.22
|M&M
|781.90
|6.50
|0.84
|UltraTechCement
|6,903.70
|47.20
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.70
|167.30
|Titan Company
|1,782.55
|25.55
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,282.25
|150.60
|ONGC
|123.35
|1.30
|M&M
|781.95
|6.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.95
|169.20
|Titan Company
|1,783.00
|26.20
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,280.80
|147.75
|M&M
|781.90
|6.50
|UltraTechCement
|6,903.70
|47.20
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|-0.0950
|-0.13
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5920
|-0.1430
|-0.16
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6720
|0.0040
|0.00
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6707
|-0.0013
|-0.19