Infosys surprises the Street with higher revenue guidance but margin falls short of estimates

Infosys on Sunday reported a 6.8 percent increase in revenue for the April-June period compared with the previous three months , exceeding Street estimates. In a big surprise for investors, the Bengaluru-based IT giant raised its revenue growth guidance to 14-16 percent from 13-15 percent for the year ending March 2023.

Infosys Sunday surprise! Raises guidance to 14-16 percent versus 13-15 percent earlier @Reematendulkar brings you live coverage on @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News Tune In now! — Shereen Bhan (@ShereenBhan) July 24, 2022

The financial results of Infosys come at a time when elevated levels of attrition leading to higher employee costs are denting the profitability of IT companies, despite rising spending on technology across sectors.

Infosys — India's second largest software exporter by market value — posted a 5.7 percent sequential decline in net profit to Rs 5,360 crore for the three month period, falling short of Street expectations.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the IT giant's quarterly net profit at Rs 5,677 crore and revenue at Rs 34,160 crore.

Revenue in dollars came in at $4,444 million, up 3.8 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and ahead of analysts' expectation of 3.3 percent growth.

Its growth in revenue in constant currency terms — or revenue excluding the impact of forex fluctuations — came in at 5.5 percent on quarter, better than Street estimates as well as its peers.

Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue growth at 4.5-4.7 percent.

Infosys reported an EBIT margin — a key metric of profitability determining a company's operating profit as a percentage of revenue — of 20.1 percent, down 140 basis points compared with the previous quarter.

Analysts had pegged the company's margin at 21 percent.

Infosys shares ended 1.7 percent lower at Rs 1,506.3 apiece on BSE on Friday, ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock, however, clocked a weekly gain.