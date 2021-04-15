Infosys reports Q4 results: Here's what brokerages have to say
Updated : April 15, 2021 08:56 AM IST
IT services major Infosys on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 5,076 crore for the March quarter, as against the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 5,130 crore. The company said that it expects FY22 revenue to grow 12-14 percent in constant currency. After the results, brokerages remained bullish on the stock. JPMorgan is 'overweight' on the stock while CS has an 'outperform' rating. Here's what brokerages have to say: