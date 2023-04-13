Infosys among worst performers on Nifty 50 ahead of March quarter earnings

Global investment firm Morgan Stanley expects a negative 0.1 percent constant currency growth for Infosys, while Antique Stock Broking has the highest expectation among analysts with 1.1 percent growth.
Shares of Infosys Ltd declined 2 percent on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the company’s financial results for the quarter ended March (Q4 FY23) later in the day.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The company would release the earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended March 2023 after market hours. This would be followed by a press conference at 4:30 pm and a 60-minute earnings call at 6 pm.
The board of directors is also likely to consider a final dividend for the year in the board meeting. So far, Infosys has declared a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share in the financial year 2023.
Infosys is expected to report a muted set of numbers for the March quarter, especially after its rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Wednesday reported slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in 11 quarters.
In fact, fears of Infosys reporting a subdued guidance for financial year 2024 was a major trigger behind the recent sell-off in IT stocks.
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects most of the parameters to remain flat for Infosys on a sequential basis. On a constant currency (CC) basis, consensus expects Infosys to grow 0.4-0.45 percent.
Global investment firm Morgan Stanley expects a negative 0.1 percent constant currency growth for Infosys, while financial services firm Antique Stock Broking has the highest expectation among analysts with 1.1 percent growth in constant currency terms.
A growth rate below 1 percent on a constant currency basis would mean the slowest growth for the company since the June quarter of 2020-21, which was a Covid-hit quarter.
Shares of Infosys are trading 2 percent lower at Rs 1,399.85. The stock is down 8.1 percent so far this year. The stock is 3 percent away from its 52-week low of Rs 1,355.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!