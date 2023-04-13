Infosys among worst performers on Nifty 50 ahead of March quarter earnings

Global investment firm Morgan Stanley expects a negative 0.1 percent constant currency growth for Infosys, while Antique Stock Broking has the highest expectation among analysts with 1.1 percent growth.

Shares of Infosys Ltd declined 2 percent on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the company’s financial results for the quarter ended March (Q4 FY23) later in the day.

The company would release the earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended March 2023 after market hours. This would be followed by a press conference at 4:30 pm and a 60-minute earnings call at 6 pm.

The board of directors is also likely to consider a final dividend for the year in the board meeting. So far, Infosys has declared a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share in the financial year 2023.

Infosys is expected to report a muted set of numbers for the March quarter, especially after its rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Wednesday reported slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in 11 quarters.

In fact, fears of Infosys reporting a subdued guidance for financial year 2024 was a major trigger behind the recent sell-off in IT stocks.

Global investment firm Morgan Stanley expects a negative 0.1 percent constant currency growth for Infosys, while financial services firm Antique Stock Broking has the highest expectation among analysts with 1.1 percent growth in constant currency terms.

A growth rate below 1 percent on a constant currency basis would mean the slowest growth for the company since the June quarter of 2020-21, which was a Covid-hit quarter.

Shares of Infosys are trading 2 percent lower at Rs 1,399.85. The stock is down 8.1 percent so far this year. The stock is 3 percent away from its 52-week low of Rs 1,355.