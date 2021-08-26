Infosys plans to open new digital development centre in Canada; shares trade positive

Shares of Infosys Ltd were trading positive on Thursday, a day after the IT services major on Wednesday said it will set up a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga. The move is expected to help in creating 500 high-quality jobs in the Toronto region over the next three years.

Infosys had previously stated that by 2023, it will double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees. This expansion will be aided by the digital development centre.

Infosys has generated thousands of jobs in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, and, most recently, Calgary in the last two years.

This digital development facility, which spans almost 50,000 square feet and represents a substantial investment from Infosys in Canada, will teach, upskill, and reskill people in the technologies required to help the country's businesses speed their digital transformation.

On Wednesday, Infosys become the fourth company in India to enter the $100 billion club in terms of market capitalisation. Infosys shares had touched a record high of Rs 1,739.20 on the BSE, helping the country's second-largest IT services exporter touch a market value (mcap) of Rs 7.45 lakh crore ($100.64 billion).

Also Read:

Infosys became India's fourth company to enter the $100 billion club after Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank, data from stock exchanges showed.

On Thursday, shares of Infosys Ltd were trading 0.39 percent higher at Rs 1,742.25 apiece on the BSE.