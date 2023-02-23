Infosys partners with Microsoft to accelerate enterprise cloud transformation

The partnership will allow Microsoft’s cloud clients to take advantage of the Infosys Cobalt suite of solutions.

IT major Infosys Ltd . on Thursday announced that it will be working with global tech giant Microsoft to accelerate the adoption of cloud solutions across the globe. The partnership will see Infosys onboard its set of cloud services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to Microsoft’s various cloud-based platforms like Microsoft Azure.

The partnership over cloud solutions is expected to bring benefits across segments like application modernisation, enterprise solutions, data analytics and AI, digital workplace solutions, low-code, no-code power platforms, and cybersecurity innovations.

Infosys also said that the two companies are working together to provide an experiential app that is available across devices for the 3 lakh plus strong workforce at Infosys. The app will be serving as an information hub for the company.

The two companies will also be working together to drive extreme automation for product launches using Infosys Cobalt and Microsoft Commerce.

Shares of Infosys Ltd . ended 0.69 percent lower at Rs 1,551 on Thursday.