    market News stocks News

    Infosys, Kalyan Jewellers, KEI Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

    Infosys, Kalyan Jewellers, KEI Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

    Infosys, Kalyan Jewellers, KEI Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra
    1 Min(s) Read
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened lower on Thursday tracing negative cues across global markets.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
    Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 749
    Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,515 with a stop loss at Rs 1,457
    Sell LTTS for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,526
    Sell FSL for a target of Rs 97 with a stop loss at Rs 104.50
    Kush Bohra, Technical analyst
    Buy Kalyan Jewellers for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 100
    Buy KEI Industries for a target of Rs 1,600 with a stop loss at Rs 1,480
     
     
    First Published:  IST
