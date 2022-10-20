Infosys, Kalyan Jewellers, KEI Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

By Sangam Singh

Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened lower on Thursday tracing negative cues across global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst

Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 749

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,515 with a stop loss at Rs 1,457

Sell LTTS for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,526

Sell FSL for a target of Rs 97 with a stop loss at Rs 104.50

Kush Bohra, Technical analyst

Buy Kalyan Jewellers for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 100

Buy KEI Industries for a target of Rs 1,600 with a stop loss at Rs 1,480