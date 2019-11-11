Information Technology
Infosys: Here’s why Axis Securities has selected the IT firm 'Pick of the Week'
Updated : November 11, 2019 01:28 PM IST
So far this year, Infosys has returned almost 6.5 percent to its investors although the IT stock has fallen almost 14 percent in the last one month.
The 10-year return on the stock is positive, with the scrip rising over 143 percent.
At 12.46 pm, Infosys shares quoted at Rs 701.65, down by 0.92 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more