Infosys: Here’s why Axis Securities has selected the IT firm 'Pick of the Week'

Axis Securities has recommended a 'buy' rating on Infosys at a target price of Rs 805, over 14 percent upside potential from the current market price. At 12.46 pm, Infosys shares quoted at Rs 701.65, down by 0.92 percent in day's trade. The stock opened at Rs 698.90 on Monday, down well over a percent from its Friday's close of Rs 708.15 apiece. Shares of India's second largest IT services firm touched the day's high at 707.20 and the day's low at Rs 698.

So far this year, Infosys has returned almost 6.5 percent to its investors although the IT stock has fallen almost 14 percent in the last one month. The 10-year return on the stock is positive, with the scrip rising over 143 percent.

Here are the five reasons why analysts at Axis Securities believe in Infosys despite the recent controversy surrounding the IT firm:

Q2FY20 shows strong revenue growth: Infosys delivered revenue growth of 11.4 percent on YoY basis and 3.3 percent sequential growth in constant currency terms for the period of Q2FY20 aided mainly by broad based growth across all verticals. Operating margins improved by 120 bps to 21.7 percent sequentially mainly due to higher utilisation, improved offshore mix and automation benefits. Moreover, the IT firm revised its full year revenue guidance for FY20 to nine to 10 percent from a previous 8.5 to 9.5 percent and operating margin guidance is also maintained at 21-23 percent for FY20.

Digital segment jumps 38.4 percent YoY: Digital segment posted robust growth of 38.4 percent on YoY basis for Q2FY20 with the segment’s contribution to the top line at healthy 38.3 percent with Cloud, IoT and Cyber data analytics seeing strong growth. Digital margins are higher than traditional services part. Infosys is winning very competitive bidding digital contracts which may encourage in improving operating margins.

Big-ticket deals: Deal wins came in strong with TCV of $2.8 billion with the company adding a total of 13 large deals during the quarter; the deal wins comes from different verticals, four deals were from Financial Services and Retail each, two from Communication and one each in Energy & Utilities, Hi-Tech and Life Sciences. On Geographical front, six were from North America; five were from Europe and two from other geographies.

Higher utilisation levels, reduced attrition: Utilisation levels are high at 83-85 percent and going forward the company will hire employees to ensure timely delivery of the project. The attrition levels remained high at 19.4 percent during Q2FY20 but during quarter the attrition levels improved by 210 bps. The management is taking firms steps to improve employee retention and reduce the attrition levels.