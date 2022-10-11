Infosys, HCL Technologies, Britannia Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened near flat as global cues remain mixed and concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,720 with a stop loss at Rs 3,600
Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 949
Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,495 with a stop loss at Rs 1,450
Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target of Rs 2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,450
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss at Rs 3,717
Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss at Rs 1,888
Sell HPCL with a stop loss at Rs 217
Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,426
