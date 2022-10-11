Infosys, HCL Technologies, Britannia Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened near flat as global cues remain mixed and concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,720 with a stop loss at Rs 3,600

Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 949

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,495 with a stop loss at Rs 1,450

Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target of Rs 2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,450

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss at Rs 3,717

Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss at Rs 1,888

Sell HPCL with a stop loss at Rs 217

Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,426