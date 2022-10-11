    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News stocks News

    Infosys, HCL Technologies, Britannia Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened near flat as global cues remain mixed and concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,720 with a stop loss at Rs 3,600
    Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 949
    Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,495 with a stop loss at Rs 1,450
    Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target of Rs 2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,450
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss at Rs 3,717
    Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss at Rs 1,888
    Sell HPCL with a stop loss at Rs 217
    Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,426
