Infosys gives stock to 6,949 mid-level employees

Software major Infosys has granted stock incentives to 6,949 mid-level employees under the 2015 compensation plan, it said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

"Around 2.2-lakh stock incentives in the form of restricted stock units were granted to 6,499 mid-level employees under the compensation plan," it said.

The date of grant is November 1 and the price will be the par value of shares of Rs 5 face value.

The company''s blue-chip scrip lost Rs 15.35 to quote at Rs 635.40 at the end of Thursday''s trading on the BSE as against Rs 650.75 closing price on Wednesday and opening rate of Rs 650.70.