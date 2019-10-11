Earnings
Infosys gains 4% intra-day ahead of Q2 results amid weakness in TCS
Updated : October 11, 2019 11:54 AM IST
Year-to-date, Infosys shares have gained 22.5 percent while the one-year-return is approximately 20 percent.
India's second largest IT firm is due to release its second-quarter earnings on Friday and is expected to report dollar revenue growth of around 2.8 percent.
Infosys shares quoted at Rs 801.55, higher by 2.36 percent on NSE at 11.09 am.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more