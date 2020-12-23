  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Business

Infosys fastest wealth creator in 25 years; RIL biggest: MOSL

Updated : December 23, 2020 01:06 PM IST

Infosys clocked a robust price compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 percent to emerge as the fastest wealth creator between 1995 and 2020.
Reliance Industries was the biggest wealth creator in this period, creating wealth worth Rs 6.3 lakh crore in 25 years.
Infosys fastest wealth creator in 25 years; RIL biggest: MOSL

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Mumbai prepares to vaccinate 1 crore people; here's the plan

Mumbai prepares to vaccinate 1 crore people; here's the plan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement