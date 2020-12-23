Business Infosys fastest wealth creator in 25 years; RIL biggest: MOSL Updated : December 23, 2020 01:06 PM IST Infosys clocked a robust price compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 percent to emerge as the fastest wealth creator between 1995 and 2020. Reliance Industries was the biggest wealth creator in this period, creating wealth worth Rs 6.3 lakh crore in 25 years. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.