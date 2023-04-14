English
Infosys' dividend payout rises 9.7% in FY23 – the lowest in three years

By Yoosef K  Apr 14, 2023 8:52:25 AM IST (Published)

At 17.50 per share, the dividend per share (DPS) of Infosys remained the same for both FY19 and FY20. That compares with Rs 27 for FY21 and another Rs 31 for FY22.

Despite posting a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended Q4FY23 and rather a disappointing outlook for the next financial year, Infosys – the country’s second-biggest software firm seems stern with adhering to its capital allocation policy.

However, at a 9.7 percent increase in FY23, the growth in dividend payout marks the lowest increase in the last three years, data sourced from Bloomberg revealed. At 17.50 per share, the dividend per share (DPS) of Infosys remained the same for both FY19 and FY20. That compares with Rs 27 for FY21 and another Rs 31 for FY22.
DPS(Rs)
FY 148
FY 1515
FY 1612
FY 1713
FY 1817
FY 1918
FY 2018
FY 2127
FY 2231
FY 2334
Source: Bloomberg
​The company on Thursday announced a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share, taking its total dividend per share for the financial year 2022-2023 to Rs 34, which is a 9.7 percent increase over FY22.
In October last year, Infosys announced an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share. "Free cash generation in Q4, led by robust collections, was strong. Executing on our capital allocation policy, we successfully completed the share buyback and have proposed a final dividend of Rs 17.50 for FY23," said Nilanjan Roy, the chief financial officer of Infosys.
The total dividend payout in absolute terms for the year stands at Rs 14,200 crore, translating to a payout ratio of 61 percent. Moreover, the company had also completed the open market share buyback on February 13, at an average price of approximately Rs 1,539 per share (compared to a maximum buyback Price of Rs 1,850 per share).
With the final dividend for FY23 along with the buyback, the company has returned approx. 86 percent of Free Cash Flow to shareholders under the current capital allocation policy.
X