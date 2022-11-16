Infosys says these factors can help companies earn $460 billion more profits

The report found that only 26 percent of practitioners of AI models are highly satisfied with their data and tools.

Companies stand to gain over $460 billion in incremental profits if they just focus on better data practices, trust in advanced AI, and integrate AI with business operations, said a new report from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the research arm of Infosys.

The report, titled ‘Infosys Data+AI Radar: Making AI Real’, found that while companies have been looking to integrate AI into their processes, most are facing issues with scale and capabilities.

The report found that nearly two-thirds or 63 percent of AI models function only at basic capability. These AI models are being driven by humans, with shortfalls in data verification, data practices, and data strategies.

The report also found that only 26 percent of practitioners of AI models are highly satisfied with their data and tools.

The report further states that data management combined with trust in AI are the dual solutions to increase business capability and financial rewards.