Infosys board to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares on October 13

Mini
"...the Board of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022," a regulatory filing said.
India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Monday said it would consider a buyback proposal when its board will meet on October 13, 2022.
"...the Board of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022," a regulatory filing said.
No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed. The board will finalise the company's second-quarter results on October 13.
Under a share buyback or repurchase, a company buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It is seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.
Last year, the Infosys board approved an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced on June 25, 2021.
Shares of Infosys Ltd ended at Rs 1,462.70, up by Rs 10.95, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!