Infosys board to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares on October 13

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini "...the Board of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022," a regulatory filing said.

India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Monday said it would consider a buyback proposal when its board will meet on October 13, 2022.

No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed. The board will finalise the company's second-quarter results on October 13.

Under a share buyback or repurchase, a company buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It is seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.

Last year, the Infosys board approved an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced on June 25, 2021.