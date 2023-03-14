Infosys board meet on April 13 to consider earnings, dividend - Stock falls for fifth day

For the financial year 2022, Infosys had declared a dividend of Rs 30.

Infosys will announce its March quarter earnings on April 13, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing. The company will also consider a final dividend payout for shareholders at its board meeting then.

The company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 during its September quarter results. For the financial year 2022, Infosys had declared a dividend of Rs 30.

Infosys also recently completed its Rs 9,300 crore share buyback. The company had announced the share buyback offer through the open market route in October 2022. The buyback started on December 7 and was supposed to end on June 6, 2023. But, the company bought back 60.4 million shares at an average of Rs 1,539 apiece around four months ahead of schedule.

The company was also in news last week after its president Mohit Joshi, who had spent over 22 years at the company, resigned to join Tech Mahindra as its managing director and CEO.

Joshi was responsible for the financial services and healthcare/life sciences business, and was also the chairman of Edgeverve Systems.

Analysts believe that the Joshi's exit may have been precipitated by CEO Salil Parekh getting an extension for the next five years. They also said that Joshi's exit can be a short-term overhang on the stock.

Apurva Prasad of HDFC Securities believes that Infosys is going through a transition, but it is not unusual. He said that deal flow for Infosys is very strong and the stock's valuations are close to long-term averages.

Shares of Infosys are trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 1,422.85 and are declining for the fifth day in a row.