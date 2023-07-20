Infosys ADR slumps the most in over three years as it cuts FY24 revenue outlook

After falling as much as 13.4 percent in intra-day, the Infosys stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) recovered a bit, but still down by 11 percent.

The American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of Infosys plunged the most since March 2020 after the information-technology bellwether slashed its FY24 revenue forecast amid slowing discretionary spending in the sector.

Infosys, the country’s second-largest software firm now expects its FY24 revenue to grow between 1 percent to 3.5 percent, a sharp cut from the 4-7 percent growth in constant currency terms that it had projected during the March quarter.

"Overall decision-making is slowing down and start dates being pushed to back end of the year which is why we are seeing the impact on revenues," said Salil Parekh, managing director and CEO of Infosys.

Thursday’s fall in Infosys stock is the biggest single-day fall since March 16, 2020. Moreover, the fall in ADR was similar to the reaction seen after Q4FY23 results. On April 13, 2023, the stock had corrected as much as 9.8 percent on weaker-than-expected Q4 results.

The $100 million-plus clients of Infosys declined to 38 during Q1FY24 from 40 such clients reported at the end of March 2023. The company observed that decision-making across large programs has slowed down.

The net profit of Infosys slid 3 percent sequentially to Rs 5,945 crore, which was lower than the CNBC-TV18 Poll of Rs 6,193.5 crore. Further, the EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 20.8 percent, which was marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 Poll of 21 percent.

The total contract value of large deals in Q1FY24 stood at $2.3 billion against $ 2.1 billion in March 2023. Before the results announcement, shares of Infosys closed 1.7 percent lower at Rs 1,449.50 on the NSE.