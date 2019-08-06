Market
This Nifty Midcap100 stock gives 50% returns this year despite market headwinds
Updated : August 06, 2019 03:31 PM IST
Info Edge has delivered 54 percent returns in the last one year.
The company’s operating profit grew 9.6 percent and margin expanded to 31.2 percent in Q4FY19.
In July, CLSA reiterated Info Edge with ‘buy’ rating at a target price of Rs 1,972.25.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more