Info Edge shares jump 5% after Zomato IPO approval; OFS amount cut 50%

Shares of Info Edge (India) rose five percent on Monday on media reports that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of its investee food delivery company Zomato.

The stock rose as much as 4.8 percent to its day's high of Rs 5,626 per share on the BSE.

However, in a regulatory filing Info Edge said that it re-considered its offer to sell Rs 750 crore worth of shares in Zomato's planned IPO. The Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Indian internet startup would now sell only half of the initial offer, or Rs 375 crore, as offer-for-sale (OFS).

"The Committee of Executive Directors of the company, having been duly authorized in this regard, have considered and given their approval on July 4, 2021 (further to the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on April 27, 2021) for a reduction in the size of the Offer for Sale by the Company to the extent permitted under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, such that the revised Offer for Sale by the Company would comprise of such number of Equity Shares held by the Company in Zomato, as would aggregate up to Rs 375 crore, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the red herring prospectus and the prospectus filed in relation to the Offer, and in other Offer related documents and agreements,” Info Edge said in an exchange filing.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com, etc.