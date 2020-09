Shares of Info Edge (India) gained over 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company posted a net profit in the June quarter along with better operating performance. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.66 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to a loss of Rs 190.91 crore.

Consolidated net revenue in Q1FY21 fell 10.85 percent to Rs 285 crore from Rs 319.7 crore, YoY.

On the operating front, earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) jumped 16.62 percent to Rs 104 crore from Rs 89.18 crore. EBITDA margin in Q1FY21 was at 36.49 percent, up by 8.6 percent, YoY.

“We have adopted a disciplined approach to discretionary spend in areas like Marketing. As a combined effect, operating margin is at 37.3% for the quarter as compared to 32.3% for the same quarter previous year,” said Chintan Thakkar, CFO, Info Edge (India).

The stock price gained as much as 3.88 percent to an intraday high of Rs 3,419.85 apiece on the BSE. At 10:20 am, the stock was trading at 0.97 percent higher at Rs 3,323.70.