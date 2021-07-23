Info Edge shares down 1% after Zomato makes stellar debut on bourses

Shares of internet technology company Info Edge were trading almost one percent lower on Friday after Zomato made a stellar debut on bourses on Friday. Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Info Edge is the largest shareholder in Zomato, with an 18.55 percent stake.

Zomato shares were listed at Rs 116 on the NSE, garnering a 52.63 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 76 per share.

On BSE, the food delivery Unicorn got listed at Rs 115, a premium of 51.32 percent. The valuation of the company soared to Rs 91,004 crore.

Zomato is the first Indian unicorn to go public and will be followed by other startups including PayTm, Policy Bazaar, among others. It also became a member of the exclusive club of top 100 companies by market capitalisation right after its listing on the bourses on Friday.