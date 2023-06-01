Info Edge orders forensic audit of 4B Networks after Rs 280 crore loan impairment

Info Edge said that 4B Networks has repeatedly failed to provide AIPL with information, including details and particulars of financial transactions, transactions with related parties.

Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns online job portal Naukri.com, on Thursday, said its wholly owned subsidiary Allcheckdeals India Private Ltd's (AIPL) loan of Rs 280 crore to 4B Networks is fully impaired.

AIPL is initiating a forensic audit into the affairs of 4B Networks and has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the forensic auditor to probe the matter and will be supported and assisted by Saraf and Partners Law Offices, legal advisors to the company.

Rahul Yadav-backed 4B Networks is engaged in the business of enabling real estate developers and brokers to communicate with each other and conduct their business through the 'Broker Network' platform and a platform for loan origination for end-consumers.

Further, Info Edge in a filing to exchanges said AIPL had made financial investments and provided funding from time to time to 4B Networks amounting to Rs 288 crore, out of which Rs 276 crore as investment into shares and Rs 12 crore as debt financing.

AIPL noted that the investments into the shares of 4B Network and the loan have been fully impaired, in the backdrop of various factors including inter alia excessive cash burn, prevailing liquidity issues, and significant uncertainty towards funding options.

Against the backdrop of these issues, AIPL has requested information, including details and particulars of financial transactions, transactions with related parties, and other aspects from 4B Networks and its current management.

However, 4B Networks has repeatedly failed to provide AIPL with such information and has also not responded to the information requests by the company on several occasions, Info Edge said.