Info Edge orders forensic audit of 4B Networks after Rs 280 crore loan impairment

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 1, 2023 9:57:28 PM IST (Published)

Info Edge said that 4B Networks has repeatedly failed to provide AIPL with information, including details and particulars of financial transactions, transactions with related parties.

Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns online job portal Naukri.com, on Thursday, said its wholly owned subsidiary Allcheckdeals India Private Ltd's (AIPL) loan of Rs 280 crore to 4B Networks is fully impaired.

AIPL is initiating a forensic audit into the affairs of 4B Networks and has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the forensic auditor to probe the matter and will be supported and assisted by Saraf and Partners Law Offices, legal advisors to the company.
Rahul Yadav-backed 4B Networks is engaged in the business of enabling real estate developers and brokers to communicate with each other and conduct their business through the 'Broker Network' platform and a platform for loan origination for end-consumers.
