English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Info Edge to make an investment worth Rs 9.3 crore in associate company

Info Edge to make an investment worth Rs 9.3 crore in associate company

Info Edge to make an investment worth Rs 9.3 crore in associate company
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 6:02:31 PM IST (Published)

Founded in 2016, Gramophone is a full-stack agritech platform for farmers.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Info Edge share

TRADE
Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd. (SIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Info Edge India Ltd., has agreed to invest Rs 9.31 crore in Agstack Technologies, which operates the agritech startup Gramophone.

Recommended Articles

View All
CCI acting chief tenure extended but lack of chairperson has kept deals worth $1,300 million hanging

CCI acting chief tenure extended but lack of chairperson has kept deals worth $1,300 million hanging

Jan 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications

Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications

Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis

Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd. (SIHL) will acquire 10,315 compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares with a face value of Rs 10 each as part of a larger round.


Post the investment of Rs 9.31 crore, the aggregate shareholding of Info Edge through SIHL would be 32.89 percent in Agstack Technologies, on a fully converted and diluted basis.

Explaining the rationale of the investment, Info Edge said that this follow-on investment by the company is in furtherance of its investment strategy, which includes making external financial investments, that is focused on value creation in the medium to long term.

Founded in 2016, Gramophone is a full-stack agritech platform for farmers. The company sells agri-inputs to farmers directly and via small retailers in an omnichannel model.

It also provides advice to farmers with respect to cropping and farming practices. The startup also helps them in selling their output to buyers.

Gramophone has seen excellent growth in its turnover over the last three years. It registered a turnover of Rs 18.3 crore in 2019-20, which increased to Rs 45.7 crore in 2020-21, and further surged to Rs 181.1 crore in 2021-22.

Internet company Info Edge runs portals like Naukri.com, JeevanSathi.com, and 99acres.com.

Shares of Info Edge India Ltd. ended 0.65 percent lower at Rs 3,722 on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Info Edge India

Previous Article

Lupin launches digital therapeutics solution LYFE for heart patients

Next Article

Who is Anoushka Jolly, the 13-year-old founder of an anti-bullying platform

X