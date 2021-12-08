Inflation may continue to hamper global equities; like real estate, consumer cos: Arvind Sanger

Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner of Geosphere Capital Management, said that the fear of inflation was real and that as volatility is likely to continue in the stock market, the strategy was to invest in "inflation proof" stocks.

“We are a buyer into sell-offs and volatility but we are very respectful of the fact that we are not out of the woods, because we think the inflation fear is real, and therefore the actions to that. So we are buying stuff which should be still inflation proof,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“I would be buying companies which will benefit in this cycle. We have been big fans of real estate, we like industrial sectors, consumer products that are used in the real estate and cyclical construction from an investment cycle,” said Sanger.

According to him, some of the stocks in the power sector have benefited from the green energy transition.

“The power sector, given the amount of demand that is coming from consumers buying smartphones, from data centers, from appliance sales growing and all of that, I think the power sector could be interesting,” he said.

He said he would not be chasing the new age companies in this cycle and pullbacks yet as he believes they haven’t come off enough to be buying them.

He is bullish on travel coming back. “We think there's going be a lot of revenge travel,” he mentioned.

