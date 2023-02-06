Infibeam increases stake in subsidiary with Rs 16.25 crore investment

Infibeam Avenues posted a 43.2 percent jump in its net profit during the December quarter at Rs 35.8 crore as against Rs 25 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Infibeam Avenues surged 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced plans to make further investments in its subsidiary Instant Global Paytech Pvt. Ltd. (GoPay).

The company informed the bourses on Monday that it will invest a sum of not more than Rs 16.25 crore in Instant Global Paytech.

The fintech company has a paid-up share capital of Rs 3.15 lakh, comprising 3,15,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each. The company was formed on April 19, 2018.

As per Infibeam Avenues’ exchange filing, the investment is expected to expand Go Payments’ existing assisted commerce business and the offline merchant acquiring business.

This will be done by promotion of the physical distribution of the CCAvenue Merchant App, in addition to PoS (point of Sale) devices and Tap pay products.

The transaction is expected to close within a time period of 30 days through a cash consideration.

Infibeam Avenues posted a 43.2 percent jump in its net profit during the December quarter at Rs 35.8 crore as against Rs 25 crore in the same period a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations rose by 4.5 percent to Rs 414.7 crore from Rs 397 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s EBITDA of Rs 47.6 crore was 25.9 percent higher than Rs 37.8 crore year-on-year, and the EBITDA margin rose to 11.5 percent from 9.5 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. ended 3.12 percent higher at Rs 16.55 on Monday.