homemarket Newsstocks News

Infibeam increases stake in subsidiary with Rs 16.25 crore investment

Infibeam increases stake in subsidiary with Rs 16.25 crore investment

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 6, 2023 3:33:11 PM IST (Published)

Infibeam Avenues posted a 43.2 percent jump in its net profit during the December quarter at Rs 35.8 crore as against Rs 25 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Infibeam Avenues surged 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced plans to make further investments in its subsidiary Instant Global Paytech Pvt. Ltd. (GoPay).

Recommended Articles

View All

Vodafone-Idea Saga — Three parents but none to love

Feb 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The company informed the bourses on Monday that it will invest a sum of not more than Rs 16.25 crore in Instant Global Paytech.


The fintech company has a paid-up share capital of Rs 3.15 lakh, comprising 3,15,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each. The company was formed on April 19, 2018.

As per Infibeam Avenues’ exchange filing, the investment is expected to expand Go Payments’ existing assisted commerce business and the offline merchant acquiring business.

This will be done by promotion of the physical distribution of the CCAvenue Merchant App, in addition to PoS (point of Sale) devices and Tap pay products.

The transaction is expected to close within a time period of 30 days through a cash consideration.

Infibeam Avenues posted a 43.2 percent jump in its net profit during the December quarter at Rs 35.8 crore as against Rs 25 crore in the same period a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations rose by 4.5 percent to Rs 414.7 crore from Rs 397 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s EBITDA of Rs 47.6 crore was 25.9 percent higher than Rs 37.8 crore year-on-year, and the EBITDA margin rose to 11.5 percent from 9.5 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. ended 3.12 percent higher at Rs 16.55 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Infibeam Avenues Ltd

Next Article

Varun Beverages gains 6% after strong performance in seasonally weak quarter