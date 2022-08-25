By CNBC-TV18

Mini Shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd ended at Rs 15.88, up by Rs 1.08, or 7.30 percent on the BSE.

Fintech solutions provider Infibeam Avenues Ltd on Thursday said it has made a strategic investment by picking up a 50 percent stake in a Gurgaon-based software startup, Vishko22 Products & Services Pvt Ltd.

The company plans to develop omnichannel enterprise software products and services with seamless integration with domestic and international eCommerce marketplaces.

Vishko22 will target to tap the growing demand for omnichannel enterprise software solutions from B2B eCommerce players in India and globally, focusing on providing customized software solutions that allow unifying & synchronizing online & offline businesses, Infibeam said in the statement.

"Omnichannel enterprise software provides businesses with the means to create a seamless buying experience for their customers and offers a unified platform that contains all the necessary tools to run multiple channels via an eCommerce website, mobile apps, in-store and social media," it added.

"It's a strategic investment to cater to the growing demand for omnichannel software with the existing suite of e-commerce offerings," said Vishal Mehta, managing director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, adding that the company will continue to make more such strategic investments in technology startups in next 12 months.

Since its inception, Infibeam has made multiple acquisitions and investments in technology & fintech companies. Recently, in March, Infibeam Avenues acquired Bengaluru-based fintech startup, Uvik Technologies for Rs 75 crore in cash and stock deal.

Elaborating on the strategic investment, Mehta said, "Unification of both online & offline businesses has been a challenge for many suppliers, retailers and brands. To address this unmet need and tap the growing omnichannel market in India and globally, we decided to invest in omnichannel software."

He further pointed out that the startup Vishko22 will be targeting the eCommerce players as they have scalable models and have an unmet need for digital solutions specifically designed to accommodate or unify online & offline business formats.

The core software team of Vishko22 includes technology leaders, participation from techies from prestigious institutions and Sandeep Sharma, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore. Vishko22 was founded by two seasoned entrepreneurs, Neha Sharma and Shweta Gaur, both ex-cofounders of eCommerce marketplace Yepme.