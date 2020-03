IndusInd Bank recovered 53 percent from day's low on Tuesday as benchmark indices surged 2 percent post Fed stimulus, following gains in Asian peers.

The stock surged as much as 7.2 percent to the day's high of Rs 361 after tumbling 30 percent on news of Romesh Sobti retiring as the MD and CEO of the company.

Sobti retired on Monday as he turned 70. The RBI norm does not allow the position to be held by anyone beyond 70 years. He took over the position of MD and CEO on February 1, 2008.

Sumant Kathpalia would take charge from tomorrow as 'Additional Director', designated as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of three years, with effect from March 24, 2020, it said in the BSE filing.

The bank on February 27 had announced the elevation of Kathpalia as the new managing director and chief executive with effect from March 2020.

Under Sobti, the stock of the private sector lender surges over 2,000 percent from around Rs 80 in February 2008 to its 52-week high of Rs 1,835 on March 28, 2019. However, the stock wasn't able to hold on to the rally and later declined 81 percent to around Rs 330 currently. Just in 2020, the stock has lost over 75 percent.

Meanwhile, Kathpalia takes charge of the bank when investors are unable to trust the banks due to its exposure to various defaulters. However, the lender has issued various statements to calm the nerves of the investors as w ell as customers.

In a statement, the bank said that it is well-capitalized and profitable and the figures about individual exposures doing the rounds were “bloated and outlandish.

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja also said, "the environment over the last few days has raised concerns around the stability of certain private sector banks after moratorium announcement on Yes Bank. However, as far as we are concerned, in anticipation, we have been maintaining a significant liquidity surplus position."