Shares of IndusInd Bank gained nearly 4 percent in trade today as investors looked excited ahead of the announcement of the lender's fourth-quarter results on Friday, April 29.

At 1255 IST, the stock was trading 3.3 percent higher at Rs 977.95 on the BSE. The scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 981.15, up 3.63 percent.

It has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects deposits at Rs 2,93,685 crore, up about 15 percent year-on-year (YoY), though the lowest growth in five quarters. Sequentially, deposits may rise 3 percent in the March quarter.

The lender may report retail deposits at Rs 1,20,509 crore, up 6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Meanwhile, advances could be best in nine quarters, up around 13 percent YoY at Rs 2,39,307 crore and about 5 percent from the previous quarter.

The bank is seen reporting CASA ratio -- current and savings account ratio -- at 42.8 percent as compared with 41.8 percent in the corresponding quarter last year and 42.2 percent in the previous quarter. The CASA ratio is likely to be the best in 11 quarters.

Net Interest Margin is expected to remain stable while provisions are likely to decline, thereby aiding growth in net profit.

The CNBC-TV18 poll sees Net Interest Margin for the March quarter at Rs 3,977.6 crore and net profit at Rs 1,384.82 crore. The Pune-based bank had reported a Net Interest Income of Rs 3,793.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 . The lender had recorded a profit of Rs 1,241 crore in the last quarter, an 8.26 percent increase QoQ and 49.5 percent YoY rise.

However, its asset quality in the previous quarter had deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.48 percent of the gross advances, up from 1.74 percent YoY but marginally lower QoQ from 2.77 percent. The net NPAs stood at 0.71 percent as against 0.8 percent the previous quarter and 0.22 percent in December 2020.

IndusInd Bank had said in its latest earnings press release that its loan book grew by 10 percent YoY driven by healthy growth in most of the customer segments.

This time too, management commentary with respect to loan growth and credit cost along with the performance of microfinance institution portfolio will be closely monitored by market participants.

The bank’s Total Capital Adequacy Ratio as per Basel III guidelines improved to 18.06 percent as on December 31, 2021, as compared with 16.34 percent as on December 31, 2020.

IndusInd Bank’s management had highlighted that collection efficiency is getting better and normalising much ahead of estimates, Edelweiss Broking had said in a research report earlier this month. "While a conclusive asset quality prognosis is still a couple of quarters away, the proactive provisions done by the company make the balance sheet more resilient," it had said.

The bank has been steadily delivering on core performance. Besides, building on its provision buffer lends comfort, the brokerage firm had added.