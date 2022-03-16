Shares of IndusInd Bank rose more than 4 percent on Thursday. At 10:25 am, the banking stock was up 3.1 percent at Rs 923.8 on BSE.

The lender's stock has outperformed the sectoral gauge. Nifty Bank was up 1.5 percent. IndusInd Bank was the top gainer on Nifty50 and Nifty Bank.

In the past week, the stock has gained 6 percent and Year-to-Date, it is up 4 percent. However, in the past three years, the scrip has generated a negative return of over 45 percent.

Today's upmove comes after Morgan Stanley said it has an ‘overweight’ recommendation on shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,350.

The bank’s management remains watchful of higher commodity prices and is optimistic about its growth prospects, steady margin and better asset quality trend going ahead, the brokerage firm noted.

The management expected growth to accelerate as microfinance disbursements normalised, Morgan Stanley pointed out. It expects credit costs to normalise in FY23, the brokerage firm added.

IndusInd Bank reported a total consolidated income of Rs 9,614.34 crore on the back of growth in its retail, corporate, and wholesale banking businesses. The income was just over a percentage point higher than that reported in the September quarter.

The lender's quarterly net profit rose to Rs 1,241 crore--an 8.26 percent increase quarter-on-quarter and 49.5 percent year-on-year rise.