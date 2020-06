The share price of IndusInd Bank continued to rise for the fifth straight day, climbing over 8 percent on Thursday after the lender's promoters expressed they intend to acquire additional shares of the bank from the secondary market.

The stock was trading higher by 8.49 percent at Rs 542 per share on the NSE at 12:15 pm. The stock is the top gainer on the Nifty50 index. Moreover, it has climbed 130 percent to current levels since March lows.

On Sunday, the company informed the stock exchanges in a filing that the promoters intend to purchase additional shares from the open market in India, within the overall regulatory prescribed promoter equity holding cap.

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd and IndusInd Ltd, promoters of IndusInd Bank, currently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital (diluted).

This means that promoters only have a headroom to buy additional 0.32 percent stake in the bank, keeping in mind the regulatory limit of 15 percent.

In April, the bank disclosed through an exchange notification that the promoters had sought RBI’s permission to raise their stake to 26 percent.

Sources within IndusInd Bank indicated that the current cap on promoter stake is still 15 percent, and there has been no update from RBI on any increase.

In its March quarter earnings, the Bank reported a 16.17 percent fall in net profit at Rs 301.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 360.10 in the same period last year.

Net interest income rose 44.74 percent to Rs 3,231.2 crore, YoY. Net interest margins improved to 4.25 percent driven by a fall in costs.

On June 10, IndusInd Bank financed debt of $5.5 million to an agriculture and technology firm called WayCool Foods.