Earnings IndusInd Bank shares surge 8% on better-than-expected December quarter earnings Updated : February 01, 2021 10:25 AM IST The firm posted a standalone net profit of Rs 852.76 crore in Q3, down 34 percent YoY against Rs 1,300.20 crore in the year-ago period. The profit figures were better than the market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 705.5 crore. The stock rose as much as 8.3 percent to its day's high of Rs 917 per share on the BSE.