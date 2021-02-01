IndusInd Bank shares surge 8% on better-than-expected December quarter earnings

The share price of IndusInd Bank surged over 8 percent on Monday after the private sector reported better-than-expected earnings for the December quarter. The firm posted a standalone net profit of Rs 852.76 crore in Q3, down 34 percent YoY against Rs 1,300.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The profit figures were better than the market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 705.5 crore.

The stock rose as much as 8.3 percent to its day's high of Rs 917 per share on the BSE.

Meanwhile, brokerage house Citi retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,175 per share due to steady deposits and higher provision buffer. It added that the company is confident of delivering a strong PPoP, however, it lowered its FU21-23 profit estimates for the lender by 5-13 percent.

For the quarter under review, its core net interest income grew by 11 percent to Rs 3,406 crore on the back of the loan book being stable and a 0.03 percent narrowing of the net interest margin (NIM) to 4.12 percent was reported.

The bank said the gross non-performing assets ratio would have come at 2.93 percent if not for the Supreme Court's standstill order on not recognising NPAs, as against 2.18 percent in the year-ago period and 2.21 percent in September.

The overall provisions rose to Rs 1,853 crore that included Rs 1,100 crore of COVID-related provisions, as against Rs 1,043 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the bank for the quarter stood at Rs 8,946.96 crore against Rs 9,073.93 crore in Q3 FY20 and Rs 8,731.05 crore in Q2 FY21

The bank expects a capital infusion of over Rs 2,000 crore from the promoter by February 18 and will not need additional infusion for at least six more months.

Catch all live market updates here