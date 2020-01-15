#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Finance

IndusInd Bank shares slip 4.5% on asset quality concerns in Q3 results

Updated : January 15, 2020 11:13 AM IST

Shares of IndusInd Bank limited shares declined as much as nearly 4.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday.
Almost 34 lakh shares exchanged hands on NSE with at least three large block deals of up to Rs 9.04 crore reported on NSE in trade so far today.
The 10-year return on IndusInd Bank is a massive over 905 percent, while in the last one year its stock has corrected by 5 percent.
IndusInd Bank shares slip 4.5% on asset quality concerns in Q3 results
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV