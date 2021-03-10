IndusInd Bank shares jump 3.5% after CLSA raises target price, indicates 30% upside Updated : March 10, 2021 10:59 AM IST The brokerage maintained a Buy call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 1,325 from Rs 1,100 per share earlier, indicating a 30 percent upside. The stock rose as much as 3.5 percent to the day's high of Rs 1,060.45 per share on the BSE. According to the brokerage, the lender has reported a transformative journey in the last two years. Published : March 10, 2021 10:59 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply